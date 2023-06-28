0
Wednesday 28 June 2023 - 08:34

34 Killed in Ambush in Central-North Region in Burkina Faso

Unidentified assailants on Monday killed 31 soldiers and three members of the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP) in an ambush on a supply convoy in the Bam province in the country's Central-North region, Burkina Faso's army said, Reuters reported.
 
Burkina Faso has been battling militants active in northern regions, some with links to al Qaeda and ISIL terrorists, since 2015.
 
The fighting was particularly fierce and resulted in heavy casualties, the army said, adding that around 20 injured were evacuated to health facilities.
 
It added that more than 40 assailants were killed.
