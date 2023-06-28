0
Wednesday 28 June 2023 - 08:40

4 Armenian Servicemen Killed in Azerbaijan Shelling: Media

Story Code : 1066531
4 servicemen were killed when Azerbaijani forces began bombarding Nagorno-Karabakh positions with artillery and drone strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, the Armenpress news agency reported, citing the Nagorno-Karabakh military officials.
 
According to the report, at 1:30 a.m. (0:30 a.m. Moscow time) on Wednesday, "Azerbaijanian military units opened fire against the Armenian positions toward Martuni and Martakerta, using artillery."
 
Four Armenians were killed in the attack, the report added.
 
The Republic of Azerbaijan has not yet reacted to these reports.
 
The report came as the meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held in Washington.
 
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Karabakh.
 
On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Karabakh.
 
Later, the three leaders adopted several more joint statements on the situation in the region. Thus, on January 11, 2021, they agreed to set up a working group at a level of deputy foreign ministers to focus on establishing transport and economic ties in the region.
