Wednesday 28 June 2023 - 08:42

ISIL Terrorists Plots Thwarted in Pakistan

Story Code : 1066532
ISIL Terrorists Plots Thwarted in Pakistan
As Pakistan is observing Eid al-Adha ceremonies, the country's security forces, and law enforcement agencies are on the alert to prevent any terrorist acts in various cities, especially Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta.
 
National Counter Terrorism Authority of Pakistan announced that several elements of ISIL who were planning large-scale sabotage operations, including bombings in Eid al-Adha rituals and public gatherings, were identified and arrested.
 
9 terrorists, including a woman, who were trying to target civilians during Eid al-Adha ceremonies were arrested and their plot for a major terrorist operation was foiled.
 
Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.
 
Meanwhile, security officials in northwest Pakistan told the media sources that a prominent ISIL ringleader named "Shafiullah" was killed during an intelligence operation in the Bajaur region.
