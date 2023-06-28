Muslim Pilgrims Circle Kaaba in Mecca for Annual Hajj Pilgrimage

Islam Times - Hundreds of Thousands of Muslim pilgrims participating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage encircled the revered Kaaba in Mecca.

The pilgrimage precedes the festival of Eid al-Adha, during which believers commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son as a demonstration of obedience to the Almighty God.



According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, this year's pilgrimage is expected to be the largest in history. Devotees from approximately 160 countries are anticipated to visit the mosque, with an estimated 2.5 million worshippers making the sacred journey to Mecca.

Before circling the Kaaba, pilgrims ascended Mount Arafat on their second day of the Hajj pilgrimage. This site holds significance as it is believed to be where Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Muslims gathered at Mount Arafat near Mecca, seeking spiritual fulfillment during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Reports indicate that nearly two million pilgrims spent the night in camps located in the Mina Valley.

On the third day of the Hajj pilgrimage, the faithful will observe the ritual known as the "stoning of the devil," which signifies the commencement of Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Feast of the Sacrifice."

The Hajj pilgrimage is mandatory for Muslims who have the means and physical capability to undertake the journey.

Worshippers were seen performing ceremonial laps around the Kaaba and walking inside the Masjid al-Haram Mosque, also known as the Grand Mosque.