Wednesday 28 June 2023 - 09:32

US creating obstacles to torpedo Yemen peace efforts: Senior Yemeni official

Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of Yemen
Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council

Mahdi al-Mashat said on Tuesday evening that Washington obstructs any peace initiative to end the war in Yemen unless the plan conforms to its colonialist agendas to benefit from alternative resources such as high-interest loans – something which entails fairly enormous risks to Yemen.

He stressed that all arbitrary measures taken in the occupied areas in southern Yemen are in line with the plots of US occupiers and are meant to legitimize their presence and enforce their policies.

Mashat slammed as totally unacceptable the prolongation of the suffering of the Yemeni people, impounding cargo ships bound for Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hudaydah in Djibouti, and legitimizing the Saudi-led blockade through the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM).

He also warned the Saudi-led war coalition, supported by the United States, against the continuation of the war and blockade against Yemen, warning that “the deprivation of the Yemeni nation of their assets cannot continue unanswered and without any accountability.”

Top Yemeni officials have repeatedly warned of Western-led plots against the Yemeni nations.

Last month, the prime minister of Yemen’s National Salvation Government warned of a fiendish project developed by certain Western countries and the occupying Israeli regime targeting the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

He said that the scenario has garnered the support of the majority of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

He added, however, that the Sana’a-based National Salvation Government “nipped the US-engineered plot in the bud and continues to fight off other hostile moves against Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia initiated a brutal war of aggression against Yemen in March 2015, enlisting the assistance of some of its regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates, as well as massive shipments of advanced weaponry from the US and Western Europe.

The Western governments further extended their political and logistical support to Riyadh in their failed bid to restore power in Yemen to the country’s former Saudi-installed government.

The former Yemeni government’s president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi resigned from the presidency in late 2014 and later fled to Riyadh amid a political conflict with Ansarullah. The movement has been running Yemen’s affairs in the absence of a functioning administration.

The war further led to the killing of tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire nation into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
