Chinese Taipei reports 2 Russian warships in its vicinity

This image shows warships from the Russian Pacific Fleet

Islam Times - Chinese Taipei reported detecting two Russian warships passing in the vicinity of the island and said it has deployed surveillance ships and aircraft to monitor their movements.

Taipei's Ministry of National Defense said in a statement late on Tuesday that the Russian warships had been seen “sailing from south to north in the waters off our eastern coast” as of 11pm local time (15:00 GMT).It added that they “departed from our response zone” in a southeasterly direction off the port city of Suao, where there is a naval base.Taipei did not specify how far the warships were from the island’s coastline.Russian warships passing near the island is rare; however, Chinese vessels and aircraft pass through the area regularly.Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that a detachment of ships from Moscow's Pacific Fleet had entered the southern parts of the Philippine Sea after “crossing the South China Sea”.Russian warships have conducted routine maritime exercises, including “a simulated naval battle to repel a missile attack of a simulated enemy from the sea” during long-range sea crossings, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.It is worth noting that Chinese Taipei, Japan, and South Korea -- all three regional US allies -- have joined Washington in the US-led sanctions slapped against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.However, the US military routinely sends warships and warplanes to the South China Sea to assert what it terms as its “right” to “freedom of navigation” in the Sea.China is strongly opposed to US military presence in the region and often runs the US warships out, forcing them to flee the busy waterway.