OPCW Commemorates Victims of Sardasht Chemical Attack

Islam Times - The director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) offered sympathies to and expressed solidarity with the people of Sardasht on the 36th anniversary of a chemical attack by the former Iraqi regime on the Iranian town.

He said the innocent people who fell victim to the heinous fatal gas attack will remain in the world’s memory forever.

The OPCW chief reiterated the call on the international community to honor its commitments to the global norm of prohibition of chemical weapons.

The Spanish diplomat underlined that collective action will help strengthen the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Located in Iran's northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, Sardasht was the third city in the world after Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki to become a target of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

On June 28 and 29, 1987, Iraqi bombers attacked 4 crowded parts of Sardasht with chemical bombs and engulfed its residents, women and children, young and old, with fatal chemical gases.

The attacks killed 116 citizens and injured over 5,000.

