Reported Hate Crimes Up 20% in California in 2022

Islam Times - Reported hate crimes increased over 20 percent in 2022 in California, the most populous state in the United States, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The number of victims of reported hate crimes increased 13.5 percent from 2,180 in 2021 to 2,474 in 2022, while the number of suspects of reported hate crimes increased 22.8 percent from 1,654 in 2021 to 2,031 in 2022, said the report.

Reported hate crime events involving a racial bias overall increased 11.4 percent from 1,165 in 2021 to 1,298 in 2022, with crimes targeting Black people being most prevalent, up 27.1 percent from 513 in 2021 to 652 in 2022.

In the last 10 years, hate crime events have increased by 145.7 percent in the state, home to around 40 million residents, according to the report.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta pointed out in a press release that the report is a stark reminder that there is still much work to be done to combat hate in California.

"It takes all of us working together to combat extremism and foster a safe and inclusive environment for all Californians. Now, more than ever, it is critical that we stand united -- there is no place for hate in California," he noted.

The California Department of Justice has collected and reported data on hate crimes since 1995.

Xinhua reported.