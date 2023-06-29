European Parliament Panel Calls for War Crimes Charges against ‘Israel’

Islam Times - The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee called for the EU to help the International Criminal Court to prosecute ‘Israel’ for war crimes, in a resolution on EU-Palestinian relations.

MEP Evin Incir of the Swedish Social Democrats, the rapporteur for recommendations on the EU’s relations with the Palestinian Authority, spearheaded the measure, which passed with 41 in favor, 24 opposed and nine abstentions. It is scheduled to go to a plenary vote in July.

The members of the European Parliament also expressed concern against Israeli punitive measures, such as withholding funds from the Palestinian Authority and limiting construction of Israeli settlements in Area C, in response to the PA petitioning international legal forums, accordinbg to The Jerusalem Post.

The committee also called to “consider targeted EU measures specifically addressing settlement expansion in the West Bank.”

The resolution said that the committee “regret[s] the limited progress on the ICC infestations in war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the occupied Palestinian territories and commit to help the ICC and its prosecutor move forward with the investigation and the prosecution.”