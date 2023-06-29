Islam Times - On Wednesday, President Bashar al-Assad led the Eid al-Adha prayer at al-Afram mosque in the al-Muhajreen neighborhood of Damascus. The Minister of Endowments, senior officials, members of the People’s Assembly, Islamic scholars, and citizens joined the President for the prayer, led by Sheikh Muhammad Tawfiq Ramadan al-Bouti, Chairman of the Levant Scholars’ Union.

Al-Bouti praised the leadership for their resilience during the hard years, calling on those who had bet on the collapse of the homeland to acknowledge the Syrian people’s determination for victory. The Sheikh also prayed for the restoration of security and stability to the country and its people.

The Eid al-Adha is a time of celebration and reflection for Muslims across the world. As Syrians come together to celebrate, President Assad’s leadership provides a sense of stability and hope for the future.

Following the prayer, Sheikh al-Bouti delivered the Eid sermon, highlighting the significance of the occasion and the positive signs for Syria’s future. “This Eid differs from previous ones in that it brings good signs of a better future to end a long-term suffering as our nation has lived difficult years of crises after we have lived in welfare,” said Sheikh al-Bouti.