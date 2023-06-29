0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 01:23

President Assad Leads Eid al-Adha Prayer in Damascus

Story Code : 1066651
Following the prayer, Sheikh al-Bouti delivered the Eid sermon, highlighting the significance of the occasion and the positive signs for Syria’s future. “This Eid differs from previous ones in that it brings good signs of a better future to end a long-term suffering as our nation has lived difficult years of crises after we have lived in welfare,” said Sheikh al-Bouti.
 
Al-Bouti praised the leadership for their resilience during the hard years, calling on those who had bet on the collapse of the homeland to acknowledge the Syrian people’s determination for victory. The Sheikh also prayed for the restoration of security and stability to the country and its people.
 
The Eid al-Adha is a time of celebration and reflection for Muslims across the world. As Syrians come together to celebrate, President Assad’s leadership provides a sense of stability and hope for the future.
