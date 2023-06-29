Iran: Sanctions on Supply of Medicine Blatant Example of Crimes Against Humanity

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian denounced as crime against humanity the imposition of US sanctions against his country, and underlined that such unilateral restrictive measures have put the lives of vulnerable people at risk by hindering their access to medicine.

He once again drew attention to the role of Western countries in the crime by sending arms to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

“There is valid evidence and undeniable documents about the practical and extensive complicity of some Western countries, especially Germany, Britain, France, the Netherlands and the United States, in committing these crimes by equipping the Saddam regime with chemical weapons and helping it use them against the Iranian people,” the senior official stressed.

Sardasht is the third city after Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki which became the target of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the world. In June 1987, Iraqi aircraft dropped mustard gas bombs on Sardasht, in two separate bombing runs on four residential areas. Out of a population of 20,000, 25% are still suffering severe illnesses from the attacks.

Tens of thousands of Iranians were killed and wounded by chemical weapons during the 1980-1988 Iraqi imposed war on Iran. Around 100,000 Iranians are still living with the effects, which include long-term respiratory problems, eye and skin problems as well as immune system disorders, psychological disorders, genetic disorders, and probably cancers.

Amir Abdollahian also said Western countries that claim to defend human rights have overtly hampered Iran’s legal measures over the last 36 years to secure the rights of the martyrs and survivors of the attack and punish the perpetrators as well as their accomplices.

The minister added that the Western-backed atrocities against Iran have been committed in clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, emphasizing that all the perpetrators must be held accountable for their inhumane acts.

The top diplomat stressed that the obstacles in the way of pursuing the chemical victims’ rights will neither remove the international responsibility of the relevant states nor will it disrupt Iran’s determination to follow its rights.

He noted that one of the less seen aspects of the use of chemical weapons against Iran was its “widespread use against cities and civilians, especially defenseless women and innocent children”, which killed thousands of people and injured tens of thousands of others, many of whom are still suffering.

The foreign minister further stated that the West’s sanctions on medicine and medical equipment required by the victims of chemical attacks are a clear example of “the most inhumane crimes against humanity.”

Amir Abdollahian emphasized, however, that the Iranian government is making serious efforts to provide medical services to the victims of chemical attacks despite all the sanctions against the country.

“As the biggest victim of the widespread and systematic use of chemical weapons at the modern period, the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the use of chemical weapons anywhere by anyone and under any circumstances and once again renews its commitment to the realization of a world free of chemical weapons,” he continued.

The minister also urged the complete destruction of the US chemical weapons and the immediate and unconditional accession of the Israeli regime to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as well as its effective and non-discriminatory full implementation to achieve its full objectives.

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights Alena Douhan has recently confirmed the negative impacts of harsh sanctions on the Iranian people, and invited the UN to come up with mechanisms of compensation, remedy and redress for victims of the unilateral coercive measures (UCMs).

In mid-September, Iran's High Council for Human Rights released the main highlights of Douhan’s report, in which she has given a detailed account of the impact of unilateral sanctions on various economic, financial, medical, and humanitarian aspects of Iranians’ life, calling for countries imposing those sanctions to remove them in accordance with the rules of international law.

Deputy Judiciary Chief and head of Iran's Human Rights Headquarters Kazzem Qaribabadi has stressed serious determination of his country to pursue the outcome of Douhan’s report on impacts of Washington's sanctions on Iranians' ordinary life.

He noted that the UN special rapporteur has clearly stated that unilateral sanctions have affected the Iranian people’s political, social, economic and human rights aspects and have created international responsibility for sanctions.

The US launched the so-called maximum pressure campaign of sanctions against Iran in 2018, after unilaterally exiting the 2015 nuclear deal.

The sanctions have restricted the financial channels necessary to pay for basic goods and medicine, undermining supply chains by limiting the number of suppliers willing to facilitate sales of humanitarian goods to the country.

Iran has repeatedly denounced the sanctions as an act of “economic war”, “economic terrorism”, and “medical terrorism”.

Although Washington and its Western allies claim that humanitarian goods are exempted from sanctions, tens of thousands of patients in Iran have over the years died or developed critical ailments due to the non-availability of essential drugs over the years.

Iranian officials have rejected Washington's claim that it has exempted humanitarian trade from sanctions against Tehran.

The blanket ban on banking transactions involving Iran has made it impossible for the country to access life-saving medicine and medical equipment.

In a message on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the chemical attack on Sardasht, Amir Abdollahian underscored that Iran will neither forget nor forgive the perpetrators of the 1987 chemical attack on the Iranian city in West Azarbaijan Province.