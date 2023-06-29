Islam Times - Iran’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mohsen Naziri Asl urged countries benefiting the most from the reduction in production and smuggling of narcotics to show support for Tehran’s fight against drug trafficking.

There has been an upward trend in the global opium production over the past two decades, with a 28% rise in poppy cultivation worldwide in 2022, he said, expressing concern over the rise in synthetic and industrial drugs production among Iran’s neighboring countries.

“On average, more than 90% of the world’s seizures of methamphetamine, 27% of heroin seizures, and 59% of morphine seizures in recent years have been conducted by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the representative revealed.

In the past year alone, Iranian anti-narcotics forces have successfully seized and confiscated 716 tons of various kinds of illicit drugs, he pointed out.

“Although preventing thousands of tons of illegal drugs from entering international markets has been beneficial for the whole world, this has come at a high economic and human cost for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Naziri Asl added.

The official warned that without adequate support for frontline countries, the production of opioid-based narcotics in the region would also have serious consequences for other parts of the world.

“Based on the principle of shared responsibility, the international community, especially countries benefiting the most from a reduction in drug trafficking, should support our country's fight against international drug smuggling,” Iran’s envoy continued.

For decades, Iran has been fighting a relentless battle against international drug networks, but the war has cost it the loss of many lives and finances. Iranian security forces confiscate tons of narcotics every year in ambush operations against drugs traffickers.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan - the major supplier of the vast majority of the world’s opium and heroin even during the 20-year occupation of the county by US-led forces - has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

The head of the Iranian anti-narcotics police has said European countries owe Tehran a lot for blocking the transit of drugs destined for Europe, adding that the country confiscated over 1,200 tons of illicit narcotics last year.

Majid Karimi, however, slammed Europe for depriving Tehran of the latest technology to fight drug trafficking in line with sanctions spearheaded by the US, while they directly benefit from Iran’s anti-drugs measures.

“If the Islamic Republic of Iran stops the fight (against drugs) for only a month, the European countries will have to gather every gram of the huge hauls of drugs from their streets,” he warned.

Iran’s Interior Minister has also criticized the Western governments for their “poor performance” in the fight against narcotrafficking.

Ahmad Vahidi stated the main culprits behind the promotion of drug use are some Western intelligence agencies and Western politicians.

He noted that the production of industrial drugs is a lucrative business for the Western countries.

He demanded that Western banks control the financial operations of narcotrrafickers, saying it’s questionable that financial institutions in the West turn a blind eye to the issue.

Vahidi underlined Iran is now going it alone in the fight against narcotics but instead of being thanked, it’s getting accused by its adversaries under various pretexts.

He underscored that 3,850 Iranian security forces have been killed on the line of duty in the war on drugs and 12,000 others have been injured.

Naziri Asl made the remarks on Tuesday during a special session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs held to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, during which he highlighted Iran’s principled stance on the global drug problem.