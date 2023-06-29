Syrian MoD: Terrorists Positions Shelled in Syria-Russia Operations

Islam Times - Syria's defense ministry on Wednesday reported that the terrorists' positions were shelled during the joint operations conducted by the Syrian and Russian forces on the suburbs of Idlib.

The statement added that several weapons, ammunition, and equipment, as well as reconnaissance drones belonging to the terrorists, were targeted during the operations.

Tens of terrorists were killed and injured following the attacks, it added.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

The Syrian and Russian forces targeted the terrorists' positions in the suburbs of Idlib in response to their attack on civilians in the vicinity of Hama, according to the Syrian defense ministry statement.