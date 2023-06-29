0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 02:16

Ammar al-Hakim: Iraq Fully Ready for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Story Code : 1066663
The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement Ammar Hakim held a meeting with Mohammed Kazem Al-Sadegh, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad, where emphasized the importance of preparations for upcoming million-march pilgrimages such as Ashura and Arbaeen.
 
In the meeting, which took place in the office of the leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement in Baghdad, Ammar Hakim congratulated Eid al-Adha and wished the Iraqi and Iranian nations more prosperity and well-being.
 
Hakim emphasized the necessity of continuing the dialogues to end the crises in the region.
 
He also praised the mutual meetings and exchanges of visits by the officials of the countries of the region, which are carried out based on everyone's conclusion about the need for seeking shared interests instead of tension.
 
The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement also called for the strengthening of Iraqi-Iranian relations in line with the shared interests of the two nations.
