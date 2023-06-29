0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 02:19

Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin

Story Code : 1066664
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
"In our country, this is a crime both according to the Constitution and the penal code," he said.
 
Putin was in Derbent in the Dagestan Autonomous Republic of the Russian Federation where he visited the historical mosque of Derbent and met Muslim representatives from Dagestan.
 
The Russian president was gifted a copy of the Quran as they celebrated the Eid-al-Adha Muslim holiday.
 
"The Quran is sacred for Muslims and should be sacred for others,” he said as he thanked the representatives for the gift. “We will always abide by these rules.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
26 June 2023
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
26 June 2023
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
26 June 2023
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
25 June 2023