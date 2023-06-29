0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 08:45

Iran Unveils 2022 Report on US Human Rights Violations

Story Code : 1066691
Iran Unveils 2022 Report on US Human Rights Violations
The 59 page document, compiled by the General Directorate of Women and Human Rights, examines and clarifies the most important instances of human rights violations committed by the United States at both domestic and international levels.
 
The English version of the report is available here.
 
The first part of the report examines the broad aspects of the US’ anti-human rights actions at the domestic level, including but not limited to: increase in the culture of using weapons, illegal use of coercive force by the police against minorities, targeted discrimination against people of African descent by the police and judicial system, complex modus operandi of issuing the death penalty and discriminatory implementation thereof against minorities of color, violent treatment of asylum seekers, spike in sexual violence against women, violation of children’s rights, violation of indigenous peoples’ rights, imposition of sanctions against other countries, and interference in their internal affairs.
 
The second part of the report touches upon the anti-human rights actions perpetrated by the United States at the international level, the hypocrisy thereof in claiming to be the global flag-bearer of human rights, and the instrumentalization of human rights for interfering in and commenting on the situation of human rights in other countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023