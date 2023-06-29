French Police Detain 150 People on Second Night of Unrest: Interior Ministry

Islam Times - As many as 150 people were detained in France last night for participation in unrest sparked by the police shooting a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

Unrest broke out in the country after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver in Nanterre who had failed to comply with an order to stop his car.

A police officer was arrested on suspicion of voluntary homicide. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office launched a probe into refusal to obey police orders.

As many as 24 police officers suffered injuries in clashes in Paris suburbs after the incident.

"A night of unbearable violence against the symbols of the Republic: arson and attacks on city hall buildings, schools and police departments. A total of 150 people were detained. I express my support for police officers, gendarmes and firefighters who are bravely confronting (the unrest). Shame on those who failed to call for calm," he wrote on Twitter, TASS reported.