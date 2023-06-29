0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 08:47

French Police Detain 150 People on Second Night of Unrest: Interior Ministry

Story Code : 1066692
French Police Detain 150 People on Second Night of Unrest: Interior Ministry
"A night of unbearable violence against the symbols of the Republic: arson and attacks on city hall buildings, schools and police departments. A total of 150 people were detained. I express my support for police officers, gendarmes and firefighters who are bravely confronting (the unrest). Shame on those who failed to call for calm," he wrote on Twitter, TASS reported.
 
Unrest broke out in the country after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver in Nanterre who had failed to comply with an order to stop his car.
 
A police officer was arrested on suspicion of voluntary homicide. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office launched a probe into refusal to obey police orders.
 
As many as 24 police officers suffered injuries in clashes in Paris suburbs after the incident.
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023