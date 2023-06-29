0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 08:48

Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity

Story Code : 1066693
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
A statement by the Iranian government released on Wednesday said Tehran wants the International Court of Justice to compel Canada to stop violating the Iranian government’s immunities as a sovereign state in Canadian courts and avoid repeating such breaches of international law in the future.
 
Iran's filing to the court also demands compensation from Canada.
 
It said the violations began in 2012, when Ottawa listed Iran as a terror sponsor under “false and wrongful” allegations and then seized property and assets belonging to the Iranian government, Press TV reported.
 
The statement said Canada has continued this “wrong process” in spite of repeated protests by Iran.
 
“Iran, through this move, once again showed (its adherence) to its principled position on the peaceful settlement of differences and commitment to the rule of law regarding relations between countries,” the statement said, expressing hope that Canada will change its “political approach” and stop violating its obligations.
 
Tehran said Canada had breached international law by court rulings ordering Iranian assets to be handed over to victims of various attacks that Canada blames on groups backed by Iran.
 
The Hague-based court confirmed in a statement that Iran had launched legal proceedings against Canada on Tuesday.
 
Iran said in its filing to the court that "Canada has adopted and implemented a series of legislative, executive, and judicial measures against Iran and its property (since 2012) in breach of its international obligations.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023