President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hoped for growing unity among Muslims across the world in separate messages to the heads of Islamic nations on Eid al-Adha.

He also hoped that all Muslim nations would take the path to dignity and perfection in light of Islam’s precious teachings and could promote the religion of mercy and affection in international arenas.

Eid al-Adha is one of Islam's holiest festivals celebrated annually around the world and an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries.

In the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha occurs on the 10th day of the lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah and is also the third day of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

In the congratulatory message to the leaders of Islamic countries on Wednesday evening, Raisi expressed hope that with the blessing of this auspicious festival, the unity among Muslims across the world would grow continuously and glory would be brought to the Muslim Ummah (community).