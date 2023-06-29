0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 08:53

Hezbollah Condemns Burning of Quran, Considers Swedish Authorities Complicit in Crime

Hezbollah issued the following statement:
 
Hezbollah strongly condemns the tearing and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm, and considers that the Swedish authorities are complicit in the crime, as they gave permission to the demonstrators knowing their prior intention to carry out this dangerous act.
 
The repeated infringement of the Holy Quran in this country and elsewhere cannot be tolerated, and the Swedish government must stop this downward path instead of hiding behind freedom of expression and other well-rounded slogans.
 
We call on the Supreme Islamic authorities and institutions as well as Arab and Islamic governments to take all appropriate steps that urge these countries to prevent the recurrence of such follies on their soil and to stop spreading the culture of hatred.
