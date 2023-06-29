0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 08:55

Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah

Story Code : 1066696
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
A man with a firearm stopped near the consulate building in Jeddah which led to an exchange of fire between him and security officials, Saudi Press Agency [SPA] reported on Wednesday.
 
"At 6:45 pm [15:45 GMT] a man stopped in a car in front of the consulate building and got out with a weapon in his hand," the SPA quoted a police spokesman as saying.
 
"Security forces reacted... resulting in an exchange of fire that killed the assailant," it said.
 
Meanwhile, a security guard at the US diplomatic facility who was injured in the incident subsequently succumbed to his injuries, according to the agency.
 
The attack happened at a time when Saudi Arabia is hosting some 1.8 million Muslims for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, some 70 kilometers from Jeddah.
 
The US consulate in Jeddah was previously attacked on July 4, 2016, American Independence Day, and in December 2004.
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023