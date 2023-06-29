0
Thursday 29 June 2023 - 08:56

Iran Blasts Sweden for Green-Lighting Desecration of Holy Quran

Story Code : 1066697
Iran Blasts Sweden for Green-Lighting Desecration of Holy Quran
In a repeated and state-authorized instance of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside the Swedish capital of Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday and burned a copy of the Muslim holy book following a go-ahead given to them by a Swedish court.
 
The move was made to coincide with the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha [Feast of Sacrifice], which marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that is partaken by millions of Muslims from across the world.
 
Speaking on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Nasser Kanaani denounced in the strongest terms the Swedish government's authorization of repetition of such act of sacrilege by Sweden-based Islamophobes, who have similarly insulted the holy book on several occasions in the past.
 
"[Sweden's] paving the way for repetition of [acts of] sacrilege against divine sanctities, especially in coincidence with the [international] Muslim Nation's holy occasions and [their] millions-strong participation in the international Hajj congregation, amounts to a provocative, injudicious, and unacceptable act," he said.
 
Acts of insult against holy books serve as an instance of inclination towards aggression and hatemongering, and counter authentic human rights values, the spokesman noted.
 
Stockholm, he concluded, is advised to prevent the repetition of acts of insult against international sanctities in the future, and pay serious attention to the principles of responsibility and accountability in this regard.
 
Sweden regularly brooks and even approves of such acts of sacrilege under the banner of tolerating "protests."
 
In January, dual Danish and Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, and later again in front of a mosque.
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023