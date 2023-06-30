0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 04:02

Sweden Mulls Massive Rise in Military Budget to Meet NATO Goal

Story Code : 1066764
Sweden Mulls Massive Rise in Military Budget to Meet NATO Goal
According to Defense Minister Pal Jonson of the Moderate Party, who called this measure "absolutely necessary", this will allow the Nordic country to reach NATO's stipulated spending target of 2 percent of its GDP, Sputnik reported.
 
In total, the defense budget is expected to amount to approximately SEK 117Bln ($10.8Bln) next year. The increase has been motivated, among other things, by the Swedish Armed Forces' need to grow. Furthermore, the Swedish military has run into extra spending because of inflation (including the cost of procured fuel), and must replace the weapons it has given to Ukraine, the list of which already includes armor, howitzers and anti-tank weapons and keeps growing.
 
Jonson even ventured that in the future, Sweden's military spending may exceed 2 percent, which would indicate a return to the Cold War era, when up to 3 percent of the Nordic nation's GDP was spent on its armed forces.
 
The share of spending went down after the end of the Cold War (dubbed "the peace dividend") and reached its nadir of about 1 percent in the late 2010s. Since then, it has soared dramatically, often under the pretext of the hyped-up "Russian threat" - which was conveniently used as a guise for abandoning the formal non-alignment and applying for NATO in 2022.
 
However, in stark contrast to neighboring Finland, which - although it applied to join NATO at the time as Sweden, has already joined the bloc - Sweden's bid has hit the skids, and at present its outlook is unclear.
 
Stockholm's bid ran into opposition from Turkey, which has accused it of harboring members and supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group both in Ankara and the West. Starting from early 2023, relations deteriorated further amid a host of provocations occurring on Swedish soul. Among others, an effigy of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hanged, and copies of Islam's holiest book, the Quran, were burned - including near the Turkish embassy and, most recently, near Stockholm's main mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's major holidays.
 
Nor is Turkey the only NATO member which has reservations about the Scandinavian country; Hungary also has a beef with Sweden because of Stockholm's attacks against Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the ruling Fidesz party's politics and the overall state of democracy in Hungary. Budapest sees Stockholm's criticisms as unjustified and has repeatedly called on Sweden to refrain from what it views as meddling and insults.
 
All the Nordic nations are either planning, or have already railroaded through, massive military budget rises.
 
For instance, the Danish parliament has recently entered a broad framework agreement that involves most parliamentary parties and will set aside an additional DKK 143 billion ($20.1 billion) for the military over the next decade. This has also been touted as means of reaching NATO's spending target.
 
Similar trends have been witnessed in Norway and Finland, which are also planning weapons procurements and measures to bolster their militaries. All the Nordic nations have significantly depleted their arsenals with massive materiel assistance to Kiev, which stretches from tanks and combat vehicles to missiles and air defenses.
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023