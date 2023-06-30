0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 04:03

Top Cmdr.: Iran’s Air Defense Force Aims to Produce Long-Range Military Equipment

Story Code : 1066765
“Concordant with potential threats and possible challenges ahead, the production of advanced long-range radar, missile and drone equipment is definitely on the agenda of the Army’s Air Defense Force this year,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard said on Wednesday.
 
He also emphasized that the current “full control” over the country’s air borders manifests “the careful observation and monitoring” performed by engineers and specialists in thousands of air defense points across the country.
 
The round-the-clock endeavors by the Iranian air border guards ensure peace for the citizens, Sabahi-Fard added.
 
He also said the Army’s Air Defense Force is “well-developed today, [and] this growth and power came about thanks to the will and efforts of the youth in various fields of air defense sciences.”
 
Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.
 
Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.
 
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.
