0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 04:11

Survey: Only 11% of Russians Back Call to Use Nukes

Story Code : 1066769
Survey: Only 11% of Russians Back Call to Use Nukes
Only 10% of Russians said the use of nuclear weapons is ‘acceptable’ at any time, while 5% said the step could only be taken when faced with a real risk of defeat. Five percent of respondents provided no clear answer to the question.
 
Men, middle-aged, and older Russians appear to be more supportive of the nuclear option, according to the survey. Respondents with higher education and those who see the conflict as a potential threat to their personal security tend to oppose it.
 
A majority of Russians expressed willingness to aid the Russian forces fighting on the front lines. According to the survey, 61% of respondents said they are ready to do so and almost 40% said they had already provided some aid to the military at least once, through various aid and support programs. Almost 30% also collected clothes and other useful items for the soldiers.
 
The issue of a potential nuclear strike briefly entered the spotlight in Russia after political scientist Sergey Karaganov raised the possibility in an opinion piece.
 
In an article titled ‘A Difficult But Necessary Decision’, Karaganov argued that Russia could escalate to the use of nuclear weapons against European countries that support Ukraine in order to force the US and its allies to back off from a wider conflict with Russia and thus prevent a global nuclear war and World War III.
 
In mid-June, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that even discussing of the issue lowers the threshold for the potential use of nuclear weapons. Under the current official doctrine, Russia will only make use of its arsenal if faced with an existential threat, the president said at the time, adding that he does not believe in using tactical, low-yield nuclear weapons as a deterrent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023