0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 05:02

Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp

Story Code : 1066775
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Local media revealed that police forces are stationed at the entrance of the Ashraf 3 camp and control all the vehicles leaving the camp, Albanian Daily News reported.
 
A week ago, there were tensions in this camp due to the checks carried out by the police on the order of SPAK, where the MKO terrorists accused the police officers of violence.
 
During the operation, computers and other electronic devices were seized.
 
Following the clashes that broke out between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.
Comment


Featured Stories
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023