Iran Welcomes Normalization of Ties with Egypt, Morocco: FM

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian has said the Islamic Republic welcomes normalization of relations with all Islamic countries, including Egypt and Morocco.

“In addition to its unique spiritual message, the hajj pilgrimage provides diplomats like us with an opportunity to give special attention to issues affecting the Islamic world, such as unity among the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

The Iranian government’s foreign policy places a premium on enhancing relations with the Islamic world and regional countries, he stated, citing the recent restoration of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

“We also welcome the development of relations and the normalization of ties with other regional and global Muslim countries, including the Arab Republic of Egypt and the brotherly country of Morocco,” the top diplomat announced.

Amirabdollahian also warned of “extensive plans” by enemies of the Islamic world to disintegrate Muslim countries.

“What has happened in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria in recent years is part of the enemies’ scheme against the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

He called on the Islamic world to concentrate their efforts on countering the enemies’ plans, specifically the Zionist lobby’s plot to divide Muslim countries.

“We must counter their actions, including their recent focus on Sudan, aiming to create internal conflict and division in that country,” he noted.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated that the Palestinian issue remains “the primary concern and priority of the Islamic world.”

Amirabdollahian said the issue of Palestine was raised during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Tehran last week.

“We agreed that the Islamic world must continue to consider the Palestinian cause as the main issue, be aware of the actions of the apartheid regime of Israel, and prevent the weakening of Palestine,” he added.

“Let us persist in our support for the oppressed people of Palestine,” he told the ambassadors of Islamic countries.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks on Thursday in a gathering of ambassadors from Islamic countries, held to celebrate Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage.