Friday 30 June 2023 - 09:18

“Israeli” Ministers Clash over Handling of Anti-Overhaul Protests

Story Code : 1066799
The three accused Attorney General Baharav-Miara of negligence during a closed-door meeting to discuss protesters demonstrating outside the settling units of coalition Knesset members, leaks from which were widely reported by Hebrew media.
 
The talks were held after sts against the coalition’s advancement of the so-called “judicial” shakeup, including a blockade of “Ben Gurion Airport” on Monday.
 
Netanyahu blasted the “Israeli” entity’s authorities for not prosecuting demonstrators who block access to the airport.
 
Ben Gvir, who has been urging police to deal more forcefully with protesters, demanded Baharav-Miara and Prosecutor Amit Aisman present indictments filed against protesters in the past six months.
