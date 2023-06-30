“Israeli” Ministers Clash over Handling of Anti-Overhaul Protests

Islam Times - “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his so-called “National Security Minister” Itamar Ben Gvir and so-called “Justice” Minister Yariv Levin on Thursday lashed out at top law enforcement officials over their response to demonstrations against the government’s so-called “judicial’ overhaul push.

The talks were held after sts against the coalition’s advancement of the so-called “judicial” shakeup, including a blockade of “Ben Gurion Airport” on Monday.

Netanyahu blasted the “Israeli” entity’s authorities for not prosecuting demonstrators who block access to the airport.

Ben Gvir, who has been urging police to deal more forcefully with protesters, demanded Baharav-Miara and Prosecutor Amit Aisman present indictments filed against protesters in the past six months.

The three accused Attorney General Baharav-Miara of negligence during a closed-door meeting to discuss protesters demonstrating outside the settling units of coalition Knesset members, leaks from which were widely reported by Hebrew media.