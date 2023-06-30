0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 23:43

Iranians Gather Outside Turkish Embassy to Thank Albania’s Actions Against MKO Terrorists

During the gathering, participants demanded resolute measures against the terrorist organization, seeking the liberation of their family members from the grip of the group's leaders.
 
In a statement, the attendees called for the closure of Ashraf 3 Camp, the release of MKO members who had been misled by the group's leaders, and their repatriation.
 
On June 20, responding to the MKO's obstruction of Albanian police inspections at their camp, the anti-terrorism unit conducted a raid and confiscated all equipment, including computers and servers, effectively dismantling the terror group's cyber unit.
 
 
In a related development, the French police recently declared that the MKO is no longer permitted to hold its annual gathering in Paris, dealing another significant blow to the terrorist organization. The gathering has taken place on June 20 every year since 2008.
 
Furthermore, on Thursday, the Albanian police once again entered Ashraf 3 Camp for further inspections, resulting in the acquisition of additional information during subsequent investigations.
