China Condemns US, UK Comments on National Security Law

Islam Times - The Chinese Foreign Ministry's Commissioner's Office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) issued a condemnation on Friday regarding comments made by the US and the UK concerning China's national security law.

In recent days, the US and the UK issued a joint statement and engaged in debates within their legislative bodies regarding China's security law. These discussions coincide with the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China and the third anniversary of the implementation of the national security law.

The commissioner's office highlighted that since the enactment of the national security law, Hong Kong has witnessed improvements in its rule of law and business environment, leading to a more stable and united society. A recent poll conducted by the Federation of New Territories Youth in April showed that over 80% of surveyed Hong Kong residents believed that the security situation in the HKSAR has "improved" or "greatly improved."

Similarly, a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong in March revealed that over 70% of its members expressed confidence in the region's rule of law.

According to the office, these facts substantiate the notion that the national security law serves as the foundation for Hong Kong's security, prosperity, and stability. The office further emphasized that Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law, and individuals such as Jimmy Lai, who have been arrested and put on trial, have undergone legal proceedings that are justified, legitimate, and lawful. The office stated that external forces have no right to criticize these actions.

The office stressed that the Chinese government is resolute in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security, and development interests. It urged the US and the UK to refrain from interfering in China's domestic affairs while dealing with their own multitude of domestic problems.

The office reaffirmed that the law has played a crucial role in bringing stability and prosperity to the HKSAR, and emphasized that other countries should not interfere in China's domestic affairs, according to CGTN.