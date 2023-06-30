China Slams US Claims on Spy Equipment in Balloon

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning dismissed Washington's assertion that a Chinese balloon shot down in US airspace in February was intended for intelligence gathering.

She emphasized that China has consistently maintained that the balloon's entry into US airspace was an accidental result of force majeure.

Mao further denounced the espionage claims as "complete slander." The diplomat reiterated that the balloon's intrusion into US airspace was an accident caused by unforeseen circumstances.

In February, the United States intercepted the Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it strayed from its intended course. US media alleged that the balloon had collected intelligence from various military sites. China, however, has consistently refuted these allegations, asserting that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that had veered off course.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder stated that, although the balloon possessed "intelligence collection capabilities," it did not gather intelligence information while flying over the United States.

Mao called the characterization of the balloon as a "spy balloon" collecting intelligence a false accusation during a press briefing, according to Sputnik News.