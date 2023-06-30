0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 23:45

China Slams US Claims on Spy Equipment in Balloon

Story Code : 1066892
China Slams US Claims on Spy Equipment in Balloon
Mao called the characterization of the balloon as a "spy balloon" collecting intelligence a false accusation during a press briefing, according to Sputnik News.
 
She emphasized that China has consistently maintained that the balloon's entry into US airspace was an accidental result of force majeure.
 
Mao further denounced the espionage claims as "complete slander." The diplomat reiterated that the balloon's intrusion into US airspace was an accident caused by unforeseen circumstances.
 
In February, the United States intercepted the Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it strayed from its intended course. US media alleged that the balloon had collected intelligence from various military sites. China, however, has consistently refuted these allegations, asserting that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that had veered off course.
 
On Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder stated that, although the balloon possessed "intelligence collection capabilities," it did not gather intelligence information while flying over the United States.
Comment


Featured Stories
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023