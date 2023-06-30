Mexico Reports 112 Heat-Related Deaths This Year

Islam Times - Mexican health authorities say there have been at least 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, acknowledging the deadliness of a recent heat wave.

The Health Department normally issues a report on heat-related fatalities each week, but in June it skipped a week.

The deaths reached a peak in the week of June 18-24, with 69 deaths in one week nationwide, an unprecedented number. Temperatures in some parts of Mexico have risen to over 105 degrees Fahrenheit in recent weeks.

The week of June 11-17 was also unusually bad, with 31 deaths across the country.

So far this year, the largest number of deaths from heatstroke and dehydration have occurred in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, home to the industrial hub of Monterrey.

The high number of heat-related deaths appeared to be due in part not only to high temperatures, but to a delay in the onset of seasonal rains that normally come to Mexico in mid-June and tend to cool things off a bit.

The report, released late Wednesday, also shows a significant spike in heat-related fatalities in the last two weeks. So far this year, the overall heat-related deaths are almost triple the figures in 2022, Fox News reported.