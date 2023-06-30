0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 23:47

Mexico Reports 112 Heat-Related Deaths This Year

Story Code : 1066893
Mexico Reports 112 Heat-Related Deaths This Year
The report, released late Wednesday, also shows a significant spike in heat-related fatalities in the last two weeks. So far this year, the overall heat-related deaths are almost triple the figures in 2022, Fox News reported.
 
The Health Department normally issues a report on heat-related fatalities each week, but in June it skipped a week.
 
The deaths reached a peak in the week of June 18-24, with 69 deaths in one week nationwide, an unprecedented number. Temperatures in some parts of Mexico have risen to over 105 degrees Fahrenheit in recent weeks.
 
The week of June 11-17 was also unusually bad, with 31 deaths across the country.
 
So far this year, the largest number of deaths from heatstroke and dehydration have occurred in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, home to the industrial hub of Monterrey.
 
The high number of heat-related deaths appeared to be due in part not only to high temperatures, but to a delay in the onset of seasonal rains that normally come to Mexico in mid-June and tend to cool things off a bit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023