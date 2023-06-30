0
Friday 30 June 2023 - 23:50

Islamic Society Will Not Tolerate Insults to Holy Quran: President Raisi

Story Code : 1066895
Islamic Society Will Not Tolerate Insults to Holy Quran: President Raisi
"They insult the most sacred divine book that was sent to guide humanity, not only offending 2 billion Muslims but also causing pain to followers of all divine, heavenly, and Abrahamic religions," he stated, adding that Islamic society will not tolerate insults to holy Quran.
 
At his Friday speech in front of worshippers in Rafsanjan, Kerman province, President Raisi stressed that the insults have deeply wounded the hearts of believers from various religious backgrounds.
 
"Insulting the entirety of the beloved Quran is an affront to all divine religions, mankind, and the fundamental values cherished by the Islamic society, which we will not tolerate," he reiterated.
 
Raisi's remark was in response to an incident, in which two men burned a copy of the holy Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque, with permission granted by a Swedish court. The act coincided with the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.
 
The President urged the youth to be aware of how those who claim to support freedom of speech disrespect the sanctity of Muslims through authoritarianism, imperialism, and a divisive mindset.
 
He posed the question, "Can we overlook such actions?" and emphasized, "The youth must recognize that these individuals are deceitful and not proponents of free speech, the power of the written word, or genuine ideologies. Instead, they are against freedom itself, seeking to impose their own despotism upon humanity under the guise of freedom of expression."
 
"Those who commit these insults against sacred values are fundamentally opposed to the principles of freedom," President Raisi concluded, highlighting the Quran's embodiment of freedom and its teachings on human liberty.
Comment


Featured Stories
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023