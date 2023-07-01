0
Saturday 1 July 2023 - 00:18

US Iran envoy Rob Malley Placed on Leave over Security Clearance Probe

Story Code : 1066899
“Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department’s work in this area,” US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said.
 
US media said that Malley was placed on leave over suspicions he mismanaged classified files, with his deputy assuming his duties.
 
Malley, for his part, told Israeli journalist Barack Ravid that he has been informed that his security clearance is under review, Israeli website i24NEWS reported.
 
“I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” Malley said.
 
Malley was a key part in US President Joe Biden’s efforts to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. He had also played a leading role in seeking to secure the release of Americans detained in Iran.
