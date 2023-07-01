King Charles Orders Buckingham Palace to Turn Heating Down to Save Money as Royal Expenses Soar to £107mln
The Sovereign Grant report reveals in 2022-23 net expenditure for the royals increased by £5.1mln, or 5%, to £107.5 million. Royal aides said the increase was due to the change of monarchs, inflation and the continued costs of Buckingham Palace’s reservicing programme - the 10-year project to update the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating, London World reported.
The Sovereign Grant remained unchanged at £86.3mln during 2022-23. Funding of the King’s official duties and his household costs £51.8mln - equivalent to 77p per person in the UK - while £34.5mln pays for ongoing re-servicing costs for the palace.
Payroll costs were one of the biggest annual increases of any expenditure during 2022-23, rising £3.4mln to £27.1mln as staff were given a pay rise of about 5% to 6%. The report shows the royal household failed to meet its diversity target of drawing 10% of its workforce from ethnic minorities, with the 2023 figure of 9.7% - the same as last year.
The cost of royal travel was down by £600,000 to £3.9mln. Spending on 179 helicopter flights topped £1mln. The most expensive trip was the King and Queen’s visit to Rwanda in June last year, and a separate staff planning visit, to attend a Commonwealth leaders’ summit, which cost £186,571.
The report showed £1.6mln was spent on the Queen’s funeral which included paying for engagements at Buckingham Palace and staff costs and travel. A further £700,000 was spent by the royal household on the Platinum Jubilee.