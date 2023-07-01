0
Saturday 1 July 2023 - 05:23

Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran

Story Code : 1066941
The Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian Authority said that the Israeli settlers, along with a guard dog, attacked a mosque in Arif, a village in the south of Nablus, and tore copies of the Holy Quran.
 
Also, in a court-authorized act of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside Stockholm Central Mosque on Wednesday and burned a copy of the Holy Quran.
 
The move was made to coincide with the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which marks the conclusion of the annual hajj pilgrimage.
 
The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry called the blasphemous act an "enhanced conspiracy" as it came with the intensification of the Israeli settlers' attacks on the Palestinians and their farms and properties.  
 
Desecration of the Holy Quran is a part of the Israeli regime's Judaization of Al-Quds and other cities in the occupied territories, as well as the continuation of the crimes committed by the regime against the Palestinians.
 
Moreover, Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said the desecration of the Holy Quran in Western countries has been provoked by the US and Israeli regime's lobbying, adding: "The Swedish government is not a decision-maker in this regard and is so weak to do so, but the blasphemous act has been instigated by the Israeli regime and the Zionist lobby."
