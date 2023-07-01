0
Saturday 1 July 2023 - 05:36

Over 120M Americans under Air Quality Alerts due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Story Code : 1066942
Over 120M Americans under Air Quality Alerts due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke
Canada is seeing its worst fire season on record as hundreds of blazes rage across the country, with more than 250 burning "out of control," according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
 
As massive clouds of smoke drift into the United States, air quality alerts have been issued for over a dozen U.S. states including New York, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware and Maryland, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

As of Thursday morning, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Detroit were among the cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to IQ Air's Air Quality Index.
 
More than a third of the U.S. population is under air quality alerts, prompting officials to call on the public to take safety precautions just weeks after similar wildfire smoke blanketed the Northeast, said a report of CNN.
 
The NWS has warned that, with no end in sight to the Canadian wildfires, poor air quality is likely to continue.
 
Officials are concerned that the smoke could hinder travels and lead to flight delays and cancellations for Americans during the July 4 holiday.

Canadian wildfire smoke is causing hazy sky as far away as Europe.
 
Health officials are urging those in the unhealthy or worse air quality categories to refrain from prolonged or heavy exertion.
 
Wildfire smoke and ash can irritate eyes, nose, throat and lungs, making people cough or wheeze and can make it hard to breathe, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
 
The most effective way to protect from wildfire smoke is to stay indoors or limit time outdoors. This is especially important for those with heart or lung conditions who are at higher risk for adverse health effects, according to the CDC.
Comment


Featured Stories
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023