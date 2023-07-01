0
Saturday 1 July 2023 - 08:16

Top US general ‘not surprised’ about Ukraine’s slow offensive

Story Code : 1066973
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley speaks during the Headliners Luncheon at the National Press Club on June 30, 2023.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley speaks during the Headliners Luncheon at the National Press Club on June 30, 2023.

Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, the top US military commander offered his take on the Ukraine conflict, saying, “it doesn’t surprise me at all” that Kiev’s much-hyped counteroffensive is going slower than expected.

“What I had said was this is going to take six, eight, ten weeks. It’s going to be very difficult. It’s going to be very long and it’s going to be very, very bloody,” he said, noting that Kiev’s advance has been hampered by Russian minefields.

“No one should have any illusions about any of that,” he stressed, adding that Ukraine is fighting for survival against a strong adversary.

When asked whether the US will supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, which are banned in more than 100 countries due to the significant risk they pose to the civilian population, Milley noted that Washington “has all kinds of options,” adding that the final decision on the matter rests with US President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale offensive along several sections of the front in early June, but all of their attacks have been repelled with heavy losses, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Last week, Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, estimated Ukrainian losses since the start of the counteroffensive at more than 13,000 troops. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that for the same period, Kiev lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles.

Ukrainian officials have admitted that the counteroffensive has faced difficulties. President Vladimir Zelensky has said it is developing “slower than desired” in the face of “tough resistance” from Russian troops. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s top general, said he gets “pissed off” when people say the offensive is proceeding too slowly, explaining that it is “not a show” and that “every meter is given by blood.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
Quran Desecration is Crime in Russia: Putin
29 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran’s Judiciary to Root Out Corruption
28 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
28 June 2023