0
Saturday 1 July 2023 - 09:34

UK, Australia, Canada to “Israel”: Stop New West Bank Settlements Approval

Story Code : 1066981
A joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of three countries said the “cycle of violence in ‘Israel’ and the West Bank must be broken.”
 
“The continued expansion of settlements is an obstacle to peace and negatively impacts efforts to achieve a negotiated ‘two-state’ solution. We call on the Government of ‘Israel’ to reverse these decisions,” the statement said.
 
On Monday, the apartheid entity’s government approved over 5,700 new settlement units in the West Bank, sparking Washington's condemnation. Earlier this month, it also introduced changes to the settlement approval process which facilitate swifter approval of construction.
 
The statement of the three countries stressed that they were “deeply troubled by the continued violence and loss of life in ‘Israel’ and in the West Bank.”
 
“We unequivocally condemn all forms of terrorism and violence against civilians ... We also condemn the reprehensible and ongoing settler violence targeting Palestinians,” it said, calling on authorities to “ensure accountability for all perpetrators of violence.”
