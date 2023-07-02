0
Sunday 2 July 2023 - 04:10

Argentina Drops Dollar to Make Payment on IMF Loan

Story Code : 1067092
Argentina Drops Dollar to Make Payment on IMF Loan
SDRs are IMF assets designed to supplement countries' official reserves.
 
Government spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti stated that the payment was made without tapping into the Central Bank's US dollar reserves. Cerruti emphasized at a press conference, "This way, we comply with what we agreed upon with the Fund and, at the same time, we don't use (international) reserves, nor do we put the Central Bank's reserves at risk."
 
According to Bloomberg, Argentina used $1 billion in yuan from a currency swap line with China and $1.7 billion of SDRs for the $2.7 billion payment.
 
IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack affirmed in a statement on Friday, "The Argentine authorities continue to remain current on their financial obligations to the Fund."
 
Argentina has been increasingly relying on the yuan as an alternative payment method. Earlier this year, the country renewed a currency swap agreement with China worth 130 billion yuan (approximately $18 billion), making the Chinese currency readily available in Argentina. Last month, Argentina's central bank announced its intention to allow commercial banks in the country to open customer accounts in yuan, encouraging local companies to conduct foreign payments using the Chinese currency. The central bank also pledged to increase yuan sales to finance imports, as stated on its website.
 
In April, Economy Minister Sergio Massa revealed Argentina's aim to pay for the majority of its monthly imports from China in yuan instead of US dollars. China currently holds the position of Argentina's second-largest trading partner, following Brazil, and is the second-largest destination for Argentinian exports.
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023