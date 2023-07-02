0
Sunday 2 July 2023 - 04:15

US Intelligence Recruiting Mercenaries in Syria to Fight alongside Ukrainian Forces: Sources

Story Code : 1067094
Syrian sources quoted by the Russian news agency Sputnik state that US intelligence in Syria is actively recruiting individuals who are willing to join Ukrainian forces in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
 
These sources indicate that US intelligence officers are currently in negotiations with representatives of Kurdish factions and elders from various Syrian tribes regarding this matter.
 
A military-diplomatic source in Damascus, speaking to the Russian news agency Novosti, stated that the conflict in Ukraine is proving unsuccessful for the US administration.
 
The source confirmed that additional efforts are being made to recruit more fighters for the Ukrainian army.
 
Furthermore, the source revealed that American and Ukrainian intelligence officers hold regular joint consultations in Iraq to address the issue of countering the Russian presence in Syria. It was also disclosed that a decision has been made to double the number of terrorist structures in the region.
 
According to the source, Ukrainian experts trained at US bases in Iraq are currently providing training to recruited militants who will be sent to Ukraine at a later stage. The source highlighted that the Ukrainian consul in the Kurdish Autonomous Region in Iraq is typically entrusted with the task of recruiting militants and facilitating their transfer to Syria.
 
Notably, recent meetings between US forces and armed factions from Arab tribes in Al-Hasakah and Raqqa in Syria have intensified. These meetings aim to coordinate efforts with the militants, raising questions about the nature of this movement and the potential resurgence of tensions along the Syrian-Iraqi border.
