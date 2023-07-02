0
Sunday 2 July 2023 - 04:21

Iran’s New Damavand Destroyer to Join Army’s Navy Fleet

Story Code : 1067098
The Damavand destroyer is an all-Iranian vessel and the second warship of the Moudge-class and an advanced type of Jamaran destroyer, which joined the Northern Fleet of the Army Navy in 2014.
 
The class appeared to be a development of the Alvand class. It was named Damavand after its inauguration in the Caspian Sea. In 2017, this destroyer hit the eastern breakwater of the port while entering Anzali port and had an accident, but it was rebuilt with the efforts of Iranian experts.
 
The ship has the ability to carry helicopters, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, modern guns, and air defense guns. The vessel is also equipped with electronic warfare devices.
