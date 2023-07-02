0
Sunday 2 July 2023 - 04:25

Finland: Minister Resigns after 10 Days in Office over ‘Nazi’ References

Story Code : 1067101
Finland: Minister Resigns after 10 Days in Office over ‘Nazi’ References
Even though the minister of the nationalist Finns Party apologized for his remarks and survived a no-confidence vote earlier this week, he still decided to step down to protect the government’s reputation.
 
“I see that it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way,” Junnila said in a statement.
 
The resignation comes after Finnish media learned that in 2019 the politician addressed a Nationalist Alliance event in Turku where he noted that the local party chairman’s election number was 88, which is known as a neo-Nazis symbol for the “Heil Hitler” greeting. Later that year, Junnila also congratulated another candidate with the same number.
 
“First of all, congratulations on an excellent election number. I know it is a winning card. This 88 refers, of course, to the two 'H's, but let's not dwell on that,” he was quoted as saying.
 
Junnila issued a statement saying he was sorry for his actions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023