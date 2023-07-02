Former Assistant of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh Charged with Money Laundering

Islam Times - France has filed charges of money laundering against Marianne Hoayek, a former assistant of Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon’s central bank. Salameh himself is the subject of ongoing judicial investigations both within Lebanon and abroad.

Accused of amassing a substantial fortune during his three-decade tenure, Salameh, once lauded as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, is increasingly held responsible for the country’s severe economic crisis. Many believe his actions contributed to the precipitous collapse.

Salameh’s term is set to conclude in July. Marianne Hoayek, aged 43, was questioned in Paris on Friday and subsequently placed under investigation for criminal conspiracy and money laundering, according to a judicial source.



“Marianne Hoayek disputes these accusations and intends to present evidence that the funds primarily came from donations made by her now-deceased father, a wealthy businessman,” stated her lawyer Mario Stasi in an interview with AFP.

Salameh, aged 72, vehemently denies any wrongdoing and asserts that he accumulated his wealth while working at U.S. investment bank Merrill Lynch before assuming the role of Lebanon’s central bank governor in 1993.

Salameh faces arrest warrants issued by judicial authorities in France and Munich, Germany, on charges of money laundering and fraud. Interpol subsequently issued Red Notices targeting him. It is important to note that an Interpol Red Notice does not serve as an international arrest warrant, but rather seeks provisional detention pending extradition or other legal proceedings.

European investigators have already questioned Salameh in Beirut, along with other individuals such as Hoayek, Salameh’s brother Raja, and central bank audit firms.

Although Lebanon does not extradite its citizens, Salameh may face trial within the country if local judicial authorities deem the accusations against him to be valid, according to an official who spoke with AFP.

Following the issuance of Red Notices, a local judge interrogated Salameh, confiscated his French and Lebanese passports, imposed a travel ban, and released him pending further investigation.

In March 2022, France, Germany, and Luxembourg seized assets totaling 120 million euros ($130 million) in connection with an inquiry into Salameh’s wealth.