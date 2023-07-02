IOF Attack Palestinians Peaceful Protest in West Bank

Islam Times - Several Palestinian protesters have been injured in the northwestern West Bank after Israeli occupation forces attacked them during a peaceful demonstration against illegal settlement activities.

‘Israel’ has occupied the West Bank, including East al-Quds, since 1967 and has constructed illegal settlements which currently house over 700,000 Israeli settlers. The UN Security Council has passed several resolutions condemning Israel’s settlement activities, which are illegal under international law.

The protest took place in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of the city of Qalqilya, on Friday, with at least seven people suffering injuries caused by rubber-coated steel bullets and teargas canisters. The occupation troops ignored the peaceful nature of the march and caused dozens of others to suffer teargas suffocation.