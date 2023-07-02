0
Sunday 2 July 2023 - 04:39

Russia Intercepts 2 Storm Shadow, 5 HIMARS, Downs 12 Drones

Story Code : 1067108
Also, the general said, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed near the localities of Artyomovsk, Soledar, Spornoye and Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as well as near Berdyansk and Balochki in the Zaporozhye Region, TASS reported.
 
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 combat helicopters, 4,845 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,430 tanks and other armored combat vehicles since the special op was launched, Konashenkov reported. Also, he said, the enemy has lost 1,134 multiple rocket launchers, 5,291 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,324 special military motor vehicles.
Comment


