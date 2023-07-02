0
Sunday 2 July 2023 - 05:50

Ukraine warns against ‘repeating Merkel’s mistake’

Story Code : 1067120
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a NATO event in Bucharest, Romania, 2008.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a NATO event in Bucharest, Romania, 2008.

“Do not repeat the mistake Chancellor Merkel made in Bucharest in 2008 when she fiercely opposed any progress towards Ukraine’s NATO membership,” the minister argued in an interview with Axel Springer media group in Berlin.

In 2008, NATO states decided against providing Ukraine with a Membership Action Plan (MAP), a roadmap to becoming a full-fledged member of the US-led military bloc. Merkel, who retired from politics in 2021, has since defended her opposition to granting MAP to Ukraine and has refused to denounce her past policies towards Russia. 

Kuleba, however, insisted that “after the war ends, it will be suicidal for Europe not to accept Ukraine into NATO because it will mean that the option of … war will remain open.” Ukraine formally applied to join NATO in September 2022, months after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state. 

Kuleba’s comments come ahead of a NATO summit that is scheduled to take place in mid-July in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ukrainian officials said that President Vladmimir Zelensky would not attend the event unless Kiev is provided with a concrete path to membership. 

“What we are asking for is to start the procedure,” Igor Zhovkva, one of Zelensky’s aides, said recently. 

Meanwhile, Russia has opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, listing Ukraine’s neutrality as one of the conditions for a lasting peace between the two countries. Moscow has repeatedly said that it views NATO’s expansions to the east as a threat to its security.
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023