Muslims Rally in Jakarta to Condemn Desecration of Quran in Stockholm

Islam Times - Dozens of Muslims gathered in Jakarta on Sunday to rally in response to a Quran-burning incident that took place outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28.

One of the protesters expressed their message, stating, "With this demonstration, we want to tell people peacefully that the Quran is the sacred book for Muslims. Freedom of speech cannot be demonstrated by burning the Quran; freedom of speech should have ethics."



The rally was prompted by the actions of 37-year-old Salwan Momika, who was seen burning pages of the Quran while addressing a crowd through a megaphone outside Stockholm's main mosque. The incident ignited outrage across the Muslim world.

Momika defended his sacrilegious act by citing freedom of speech.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Momika stood on the copy, placed bacon on it and lit some pages.

Participants read the Quran, held holy books, and signed a petition on a banner.