0
Monday 3 July 2023 - 04:16

Syria Calls for End to Racist Behavior by French Authorities

Story Code : 1067247
Syria Calls for End to Racist Behavior by French Authorities
The act has sparked widespread protests, as millions voice their objection to this brutal and irresponsible behavior by those entrusted with maintaining public security.
 
According to an official source at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the country closely monitored the situation in France and joined others in calling for an end to the entrenched racist sentiments and behaviors within the French police, security forces, and officials, SANA reported.
 
“These actions predominantly target individuals from immigrant communities, revealing a mindset rooted in colonial racism that contradicts the proclaimed values of equality and non-discrimination by the French government,” the source added.
 
The deadly shooting of Nahel M, the teenager of North African descent, during a traffic stop in Nanterre on Tuesday has triggered two nights of violent protests across France, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to convene a crisis meeting with senior ministers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023