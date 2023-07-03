Syria Calls for End to Racist Behavior by French Authorities

Islam Times - Syria strongly denounced the cold-blooded killing of a young citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent in a Paris suburb by the French police, expressing deep concern over the racist behaviors that are rooted in French authorities.

According to an official source at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the country closely monitored the situation in France and joined others in calling for an end to the entrenched racist sentiments and behaviors within the French police, security forces, and officials, SANA reported.

“These actions predominantly target individuals from immigrant communities, revealing a mindset rooted in colonial racism that contradicts the proclaimed values of equality and non-discrimination by the French government,” the source added.

The deadly shooting of Nahel M, the teenager of North African descent, during a traffic stop in Nanterre on Tuesday has triggered two nights of violent protests across France, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to convene a crisis meeting with senior ministers.

The act has sparked widespread protests, as millions voice their objection to this brutal and irresponsible behavior by those entrusted with maintaining public security.