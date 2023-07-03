Major Panic Strikes in Occupied Territory As Israeli Systems Fail to Detect Syrian Rocket

Islam Times - Hebrew and Arabic media outlets, as well as activists, have circulated a video showing a state of panic and confusion in occupied Palestine following the fall of a Syrian rocket in Rahat, in the Negev region after the Israeli alert systems failed to detect it.

The sound of the rocket explosion was heard throughout occupied Palestine, especially in al-Quds, where sources reported several explosions, not just one, heard in various parts of the city.

The video footage shows dozens of ambulances, security vehicles, and Israeli military vehicles at a location that has not been precisely identified.



On the other hand, Israeli media reported that an investigation is underway to determine the reasons for the failure of the early warning systems to alert about the penetration of the Syrian rocket into Israeli airspace.

The sources mentioned that if the warning sirens had not been activated, it would have led to a catastrophe if the rocket had landed in a populated area.

The Israeli army confirmed on Saturday night that an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria and fell in Rahat, in the Negev region, while Syrian media confirmed the interception of hostile targets in the countryside of Homs, in central Syria.

The Israeli army stated on its English-language Twitter account, "An anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria towards Israel."

Earlier, multiple sources reported that sounds of explosions were heard in various parts of al-Quds.

Some websites questioned the Israeli army's narrative that the anti-aircraft Syrian missile was launched from Syria but missed its target and fell in the occupied territories. They suggested that Syria immediately responded to the Israeli attack without making an official announcement, similar to Israel's actions in most of its targeting of Syrian territories.