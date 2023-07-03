0
Monday 3 July 2023 - 04:23

Major Panic Strikes in Occupied Territory As Israeli Systems Fail to Detect Syrian Rocket

Story Code : 1067248
Major Panic Strikes in Occupied Territory As Israeli Systems Fail to Detect Syrian Rocket
Some websites questioned the Israeli army's narrative that the anti-aircraft Syrian missile was launched from Syria but missed its target and fell in the occupied territories. They suggested that Syria immediately responded to the Israeli attack without making an official announcement, similar to Israel's actions in most of its targeting of Syrian territories.
 
The sound of the rocket explosion was heard throughout occupied Palestine, especially in al-Quds, where sources reported several explosions, not just one, heard in various parts of the city.
 
The video footage shows dozens of ambulances, security vehicles, and Israeli military vehicles at a location that has not been precisely identified.

On the other hand, Israeli media reported that an investigation is underway to determine the reasons for the failure of the early warning systems to alert about the penetration of the Syrian rocket into Israeli airspace.
 
The sources mentioned that if the warning sirens had not been activated, it would have led to a catastrophe if the rocket had landed in a populated area.
 
The Israeli army confirmed on Saturday night that an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria and fell in Rahat, in the Negev region, while Syrian media confirmed the interception of hostile targets in the countryside of Homs, in central Syria.
 
The Israeli army stated on its English-language Twitter account, "An anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria towards Israel." 
 
Earlier, multiple sources reported that sounds of explosions were heard in various parts of al-Quds.
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023